Soccer Photos: Edgewood vs. Melbourne Central Catholic boys soccer By USA TODAY Sports January 26, 2017 Edgewood's Jackson Ciordia (8) and Ed Neksarov of Melbourne Central Catholic try to control the ball during Wednesday Class 2A District 8 tournament. Ed Neksarov of Melbourne Central Catholic (15) and Ethan Czajka of Edgewood go for the ball during Wednesday Class 2A District 8 tournament. Edgewood players congratulate Garrett Hobbs (15) after his first half goal during Wednesday Class 2A District 8 tournament. Melbourne Central Catholic's Ben Pena and Ethan Czajka of Edgewood vie for a header during Wednesday Class 2A District 8 tournament. Ben Pena of Melbourne Central Catholic, Christian Yates of Edgewood and Elio Ortiz of MCC (12) trip over each other during Wednesday Class 2A District 8 tournament. Edgewood's Ethan Czajka (3) and Tyler Keller of MCC go for the ball during Wednesday Class 2A District 8 tournament. Ben Pena of Melbourne Central Catholic tackles the ball away from Christian yates of Edgewood during Wednesday Class 2A District 8 tournament. Edgewood's Andrew Schleffer (7) and Paul Jaime of Melbourne Central Catholic chase the ball during Wednesday Class 2A District 8 tournament. Edgewood's Andrew Schleffer (7) and Paul Jaime of Melbourne Central Catholic chase the ball during Wednesday Class 2A District 8 tournament. Edgewood's Nick Monteferrante drives around Paul Jaime of Melbourne Central Catholic (8) during Wednesday Class 2A District 8 tournament.