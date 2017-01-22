Basketball Photos: FAU High at Florida Prep girls basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 21, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Lily Antaki of Florida Prep is closely guarded by FAU players during their game Saturday in the Florida Prep gym. Ruchama Tinor of Florida Prep keeps the ball away from FAU's Emily Whu during their game Saturday in the Florida Prep gym. Veronika Maragulova of Florida Prep passes over the guard of FAU's Tashai Kirksey during their game Saturday in the Florida Prep gym. Veronika Maragulova of Florida Prep dribbles downcourt during their game Saturday against FAU High in the Florida Prep gym. Tashai Kirksey of FAU takes a shot during their game Saturday against Florida Prep. Catherine Cairns of Florida Prep passes the ball during their game Saturday against FAU High. Margarita Maragulova takes a shot during their game Saturday against FAU High in the Florida Prep gym. Florida Prep's Ivanska Gonzalez Rosich drives hard to the basket during their game Saturday against FAU High in the Florida Prep gym. Emily Whu of FAU hight drives to the basket during their game Saturday in the Florida Prep gym. Bianca Novak drives past Florida Prep's Ivanska Gonzalez Roshch during their game Saturday in the Florida Prep gym. basketball, Brevard, Basketball, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Celebration at Viera girls basketball Gallery Photos: Titusville at Heritage girls basketball Gallery Photos: Poinciana at Holy Trinity girls basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest