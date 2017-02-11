Soccer Photos: Fleming Island v. Melbourne in boys Class 4A soccer semifinals By USA TODAY Sports February 10, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Mark Suhrer of Fleming Island and Joshua Stackpoole of Melbourne chase the ball during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Melbourne's Kai Rittgers (11) and Alex Cruz of Fleming Island contend for the ball during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Melbourne's Kai Rittgers and Marcus Murphy of Fleming Island try to control the ball during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Melbourne soccer fans keep an eye on the action during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Melbourne's Jumel Spence puts the ball in play during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Andrew Labelle of Fleming Island (17) celebrates a goal during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal against Melbourne. Melbourne players remain on the field after losing to Fleming Island in Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Fleming Island players celebrate their 2-1 overtime victory over Melbourne in Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Fleming Island goalkeeper Omar Zermeno stops a shot by Melbourne's Rakan Alshaibi (8) during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Reed Davis of Fleming Island (13) and Kai Rittgers of Melbourne battle for control of the ball during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Melbourne's Kevin Corbeel fights for control of the ball with Marcus Murphy (19) and Alex Cruz (9) of Fleming Island during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Fleming Island's Marcus Murphy and Rakan Alshaibi of Melbourne take to the air to control a ball during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Fleming Island goalkeeper Omar Zermeno stops a shot by Melbourne's Rakan Alshaibi (8) during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Melbourne's Dylan Moreira battles with Trevor Broadbridge of Fleming Island during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Melbourne's Dylan Moreira battles with Trevor Broadbridge of Fleming Island during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. Melbourne's Joshua Stackpoole (12) lines up a shot at the Fleming Island gold during Friday's Class 4A state soccer semifinal. soccer, Brevard, Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), Soccer, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Friday holds big stakes for Brevard high school teams News Brevard teams advance to state soccer finals News Melbourne, Merritt Island, West Shore boys to state semis