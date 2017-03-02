Basketball Photos: Florida Prep v. Miami Christian in Class 2A basketball final By USA TODAY Sports March 2, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email during Wednesday's Class 2A basketball final. AJ Johnson of Florida Prep (0) tries to steal a pass from Jeffrey Hernandez of Miami Christian (23) during Wednesday's Class 2A basketball final. Montel Steward of Florida Prep guards Neftali Alvarez of Miami Christian (2) during Wednesday's Class 2A basketball final. AJ Johnson of Florida Prep (0) tries to steal a pass from Jeffrey Hernandez of Miami Christian (23) during Wednesday's Class 2A basketball final. Dejoun Small of Florida Prep (10) drives past Neftali Alvarez of Miami Christian during Wednesday's Class 2A basketball final. Fans cheer for Florida Prep during Wednesday's Class 2A basketball final. Mbacke Diong of Florida Prep dunks the ball during Wednesday's Class 2A basketball final. Dejoun Small, AJ Johnson, Lahat Thioune and Mbacke Diong sit on the bench after losing during Wednesday's Class 2A basketball final. Florida Prep players watch as Miami Christian celebrates their Class 2A victory Wednesday in Lakeland. Dejoun Small, AJ Johnson and Mbacke Diong watch the Miami Christian victory celebration through the championship trophies after Wednesday's Class 2A basketball final. Florida Prep players and head coach Julius Reid stand with their runner up trophy after Wednesday’s state basketball final. basketball, Brevard, Basketball, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Florida Prep beaten in 2A basketball final Gallery Photos: Florida Prep v. N Fla. Educational Institute in Class 2A semis Gallery Boys basketball teams, wrestlers compete for state berths