News Photos: Fowler vs. Pewamo-Westphalia Boys Hoops By USA TODAY Sports January 21, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Fowler's Jeremy Pung drops in two from the paint against P-W Friday, Jan. 20, at Pewamo. P-W won 62-47. P-W junior Bryce Thelen attempts a reverse layup against Fowler Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Pewamo. Fowler sophomore Owen Simon shoots from the baseline against P-W Friday, Jan. 20, at Pewamo. P-W senior Ryan Smith works his way out of Fowler's full-court press Friday, Jan. 20, at Pewamo. The Fowler student-section cheers on their Eagles Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 against P-W at Pewamo. Fowler big man Jeremy Pung drops in two against P-W's Jimmy Lehmen Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Pewamo. P-W junior Garrett Trierweiler connects from the paint against Fowler's Mason Pline Friday, Jan. 2017 at Pewamo. Fowler Boys Basketball Coach Jason Goerge coaches his Eagles against P-W Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Pewamo. P-W Head Basketball Coach Luke Pohl coaches his Pirates against Fowler Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Pewamo. P-W won 62-47. With a rally led by P-W mascot "Pirate Pete," the P-W student-section gets fired up Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during their 62-47 win over Fowler at Pewamo. P-W senior Logan Hengesbach gets around Fowler's defense Friday, Jan. 20, at Pewamo. P-W won 62-47. P-W senior Ryan Smith connects from three-point land against Fowler Friday, Jan. 20, at Pewamo. P-W won 62-47. P-W junior Jimmy Lehman connects from three-point land against Fowler Friday, Jan. 20, at Pewamo. P-W won 62-47. NoFront, Fowler High School (Fowler MI), Pewamo-Westphalia High School (Westphalia MI), News shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Warren Central defeats Lawrence North 52-43 Gallery HS boys hoops: Marion County Tournament Gallery Boys high school hoops: Lawrence North defeats Cathedral 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest