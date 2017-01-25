Basketball Photos: Heritage at Titusville boys basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 25, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Titusville's Joe Russell (4) scores during Tuesday's game against Heritage. Titusville fans celebrate a dunk during Tuesday's game against Heritage. Jordan Smith of Titusville scores during Tuesday's game against Heritage. Titusville's Noah Cline (30) gets past the guard of Dylan White of Heritage during Tuesday's game in Titusville. Romeo Crouch of Titusville blocks the shot of Heritage player John Stewart (5) during Tuesday's game in Titusville. Kai Liburd of Heritage (24) gets around the block of Titusville's Kario Oquendo and scores during Tuesday's game in Titusville. OC Brothers of Titusville takes a shot during Tuesday's game against Heritage. Romeo Crouch of Titusville sends the ball downcourt on a fast break during Tuesday's game. Jared Mowry of Heritage gets past Romeo Crouch of Titusville (11) and scores during Tuesday's game in Titusville. during Tuesday's game in Titusville. Titusville's Joe Russell shoots around the guard of Heritage player Kai Liburd during Tuesday's game in Titusville. Kario Oquendo of Titusville blocks the shot of Heritage player Gio Hernandez during Tuesday's game in Titusville. Romeo Crouch of Titusville saves a ball going out of bounds during Tuesday's game against Heritage. Titusville basketball head coach Chris Bainbridge talks with the team during Tuesday's game. Tashawn Taylor of Heritage drives past Romeo Crouch of Titusville during Tuesday's game. basketball, Brevard, Basketball, Heritage High School (Palm Bay FL), Titusville High School (Titusville FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Titusville at Heritage girls basketball Gallery Photos: Titusville at Bayside boys basketball News Photos: Heritage at Merritt Island boys basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest