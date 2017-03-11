Softball Photos: Heritage vs. Cocoa softball By USA TODAY Sports March 11, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Hiertage center fielder Mariah Charriez makes contact Thursday night in Cocoa. Maria Charriez scoops up the grounder and reads the play as she brings the ball in for Heritage Thursday night in Cocoa. Mariah Charriez of Heritage swings away Thursday night in Cocoa. Madison Lawson attempts to catch a wild throw Thursday night as Heritage visited Cocoa. Atiera Battle catches a fly ball for an out Thursday night as Heritage visited Cocoa. Team Captains Alexis VonPlinsky and Mariah Charriez of Heritage meet Cocoa team captains Kayla Anderson and Chelsea Miller Thursday night in Cocoa. Cocoa Tiger Avery Lawson gets ready for a defensive play Thursday night as Cocoa hosted the Heritage Panthers. Cocoa Tiger outfielder Kiera Davis makes the catch as Cocoa defeated Heritage Thursday night in Cocoa. Ali Clemmons comes up throwing as she fielded a single Thursday night at home. Going for extra bases Thursday night in Cocoa is Avery Lawson. Standing tall in the batters box for Cocoa is Chelsea Miller. In the close call at the plate Tiger Avery Lawson slides under the tag of Panther Alexis VonPlinsky Thursday night in Cocoa. Chelsea Miller scores another run for the Cocoa Tigers Thursday night in Cocoa. Myannah Robinson starts the game Thursday night in Cocoa as they hosted Heritage. Kristin Rouse comes into the game in an attempt to stop Cocoa Thursday night in Cocoa. Briauna Deitz scans the field after coming up with the ball Thursday night in their loss to Cocoa 3-16. Savannah Pruitt comes in for the fly ball Thursday night as Cocoa defeated Heritage in Cocoa. ( Kayla Anderson (99) beats the throw to Heritage first baseman Mika Ward Thursday night as Cocoa hosted the Panthers. softball, Brevard, Cocoa High School (Cocoa FL), Heritage High School (Palm Bay FL), Softball, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Vote for Athlete of the Week News Basketball playoffs heat up, soccer nearing finals Video Vote for Athlete of the Week