Soccer Photos: Holy Trinity vs. MCC soccer By USA TODAY Sports January 9, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Holy Trinity's Piper McHenry (10) goes for a kick. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY The teams stand with their hands on their hearts during the playing of the National Anthem. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY MCC's Emily King (9) holds off Holy Trinity's Piper McHenry (10). ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY Holy Trinity's Kailey Dunne (5) lines up a pass to Piper McHenry (10). ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY Holy Trinity's Piper McHenry (10) lines up a goal shot. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY MCC's Emily King (9) holds off Holy Trinity's Gabrielle Knoblock (5). ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY MCC's Emily King (9) blocks a pass by Holy Trinity's Alex Obermaier (14). ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY Holy Trinity's Piper McHenry (10) tumbles over MCC's Hannah Lucas (1). ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY MCC's Emily King (9) runs the ball while Holy Trinity's Alex Obermaier (14) defends. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY MCC's Rachel McDougall (13) redirects the ball to their side of the field. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY Holy Trinity's Olivia McHenry (1) runs to get a pass. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY Holy Trinity's Olivia McHenry (1) leaps into the air to get the ball. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY MCC's Hannah Lucas (1) goes for a long kick to get the ball away from their goal. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY Holy Trinity's Julia McCarthy (3) goes for a goal kick against MCC. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY MCC's Casey Tharp (21) and Holy Trinity's Lauryn Gayles (12) fight to reach the ball. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY MCC's Kaitlyn Rockwood (3) throws the ball back into play. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY Holy Trinity celebrates a goal. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY MCC's Lydia Carroll (4) battles Holy Trinity's Julia McCarthy (3). ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY Holy Trinity's Kailey Dunne (5) eyes the ball as MCC's Lydia Carroll (4) goes for the ball. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY MCC's Hannah Lucas (1) passes the ball past Holy Trinity's Amelia Anello (4). ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY soccer, Brevard, Soccer, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Viera at Holy Trinity boys soccer News Photos: Holy Trinity at Melbourne Central Catholic boys soccer News High school sports results from Thursday, Jan. 5 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest