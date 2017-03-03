Photos: Kickapoo boys vs. Ozark

shares
Kickapoo Chiefs players Travis Vokolek (3), Jared Ridder (34), Mitch Closser (44) and Isaac Blakeslee (20) celebrate with their fans after the end of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Ozark Tigers at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 52-41.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Cameron Davis (5) reacts after making a three-point shot during third quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Ozark Tigers at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 52-41.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Jared Ridder (34) shoots the ball over an Ozark Tigers defender during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Ozark Tigers at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 52-41.
Ozark Tigers guard Quinn Nelson (3) fights for a loose ball with Kickapoo senior Travis Vokolek (3) during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Ozark Tigers at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 52-41.
Kickapoo High School senior Jared Ridder (34) reacts after being fouled following a three-point shot during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Ozark Tigers at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 52-41.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Isaac Blakeslee (20) dives for a loose ball during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Ozark Tigers at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 52-41.
Kickapoo Chiefs senior Travis Vokolek (3) shoots the ball over a Tigers defender during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Ozark Tigers at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 52-41.
