Photos: Kickapoo girls vs. Branson

Branson Pirates guard Amanda Kearney (24) drives the ball against Kickapoo Chiefs junior Hannah Collins (13) during second quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Branson Pirates at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Pirates won the game 58-54.
Branson Pirates guard Amanda Kearney (24) shoots the ball over Kickapoo Chiefs defender Hannah Collins (13) during second quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Branson Pirates at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Pirates won the game 58-54.
Branson Pirates guard Amanda Kearney (24) ducks under Kickapoo Chiefs sophomore Katrice Jackson (15) during second quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Branson Pirates at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Pirates won the game 58-54.
Branson Pirates guard Gracie Jaeger (5) and guard Amanda Kearney (24) celebrate together after the end of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Branson Pirates at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Pirates won the game 58-54.
Branson Pirates guard Gracie Jaeger (5) celebrates with guard Amanda Kearney (24) during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Branson Pirates at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Pirates won the game 58-54.
Kickapoo High School senior Jordan Sanders (34) goes up for a shot as Branson Pirates guard Lauren Garrison (25) tris to defend her during first quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Branson Pirates at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Pirates won the game 58-54.
Kickapoo High School freshman Jaden Wiley (24) has the ball stolen from her by Branson Pirates guard Amanda Kearney (24) and center Terra Utz-Depriest (55) during first quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 11 championship playoff game between the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Branson Pirates at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 2, 2017. The Pirates won the game 58-54.
