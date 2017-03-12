Photos: Kickapoo vs. Rock Bridge state quarterfinal

shares
Kickapoo Chiefs seniors Jared Ridder (34), Travis Vokolek (3) and Cameron Davis (5) celebrate with their fans and teammates after the end of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 71-65.
Kickapoo Chiefs forward Jared Ridder (34) celebrates during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 71-65.
Kickapoo Chiefs guard Cameron Davis (5) goes up for a two-point shot during second quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 71-65.
Kickapoo Chiefs forward Jared Ridder (34) celebrates during second quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 71-65.
Kickapoo Chiefs forward Travis Vokolek (3) goes up for a shot during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 71-65.
Kickapoo Chiefs forward Jared Ridder (34) lets off a shot right before the buzzer signaling the end of third quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. Ridder would make the shot and the Kickapoo Chiefs would go on to win the game 71-65.
Kickapoo Chiefs guard Cameron Davis (5) celebrates a three-point shot during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 71-65.
Kickapoo Chiefs guard Donyae McCaskill (0) stands for the national anthem prior to the start of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 71-65.
Kickapoo Chiefs seniors Jared Ridder (34), Travis Vokolek (3), Isaac Blakeslee (20), Mitchell Closser (44) and Cameron Davis (5) celebrate with their fans and teammates following the end of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 71-65.
Kickapoo Chiefs guard Cameron Davis (5) goes up for a shot in between two Bruins defenders during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 71-65.
Kickapoo Chiefs forward Jared Ridder goes up for a shot during second quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs and the Rock ridge High School Bruins at Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on March 11, 2017. The Kickapoo Chiefs won the game 71-65.
