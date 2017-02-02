Gallery Photos: Lake Highland Prep at West Shore By USA TODAY Sports February 1, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Sam Leighton of West Shore passes the ball away from Karim Ajouz of Lake Highland Prep (4) during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal game in Melbourne Nick Burgess celebrates his second goal of the evening with teammate Sam Leighton (10) during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal against Lake Highland Prep. Derek Nunez of Lake Highland Prep and Nick Pekmezian of West Shore vie for a header during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal game in Melbourne Derek Nunez of Lake Highland Prep (14) struggles with Abe Murphy of West Shore during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal game in Melbourne. Lake Highland Prep goalkeeper Jack Garrity stops a header by Amugo Chukwuneye of West Shore (19) during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal game in Melbourne Nick Burgess celebrates his second goal of the evening during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal against Lake Highland Prep. Nick Burgess of West Shore celebrates a goal during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal against Lake Highland Prep. Cooper Stein of West Shore cannot stop the shot on goal by Stefano Pinto of Lake Highland Prep (10) during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal game in Melbourne West Shore's Collin Robidoux gets to the ball before Christian Grenci of Lake Highland Prep during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal game in Melbourne Stefano Pinto of Lake Highland Prep tangles with Nick Burgess of West Shore during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal game in Melbourne Kai Jones of Lake Highland Prep (17) and Abe Murphy of West Shore battle for control of the ball during Wednesday's regional quarterfinal game in Melbourne Brevard, Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), West Shore High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Melbourne, Titusville, West Shore win boys district soccer Gallery Melbourne, Merritt Island roll on in girls soccer Video Signing day wrapup: Judson, 3 others sign with FBS football schools