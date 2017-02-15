Gallery Photos: Lincoln vs. Roosevelt By USA TODAY Sports February 14, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Lincoln's Christophe Bwanya guards Roosevelt's Austin Portner during their game on Tuesday at Roosevelt. Roosevelt's James Lauer shoots over Lincoln's Dillon Barrow during their game on Tuesday at Roosevelt. Lincoln's Alex Glanzer drives the ball around Roosevelt's Austin Portner during their game on Tuesday at Roosevelt. Roosevelt's Peyton Riggs goes up for a shot while Lincoln's Simon Higgason (33) and Christophe Bwanya guard during their game on Tuesday at Roosevelt. Lincoln's Carson Coulter against Roosevelt on Tuesday at Roosevelt. Roosevelt student section and cheerleaders root for their team while they play Lincoln on Tuesday at Roosevelt. Lincoln's Christophe Bwanya dribbles the ball down the court while Roosevelt's Austin Portner guards during their game on Tuesday at Roosevelt. Lincoln's Diang Gatluak goes up for a shot while Roosevelt's James Lauer (50) and Davis Johnson (24) defend during their game on Tuesday at Roosevelt High School. Lincoln's Dillon Barrow drives the ball around Roosevelt's Austin Kusler during their game on Tuesday at Roosevelt. Lincoln's Diang Gatluak goes up for a shot over Roosevelt's Austin Portner (11) during their game on Tuesday at Roosevelt High School. Sioux-Falls, Lincoln High School (Sioux Falls SD), Roosevelt High School (Sioux Falls SD), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Roosevelt Wrestler Carter Lohr News NSD marks start of new chapter for area athletes News Event cancellations and postponements (Jan. 24)