Soccer Photos: Maclay vs. Lakeland Christian Class 1A boys soccer championshp By USA TODAY Sports February 17, 2017 Coach Andy Warner and the Maclay Marauders celebrate their Class 1A soccer title Thursday in Deland. Coach Andy Warner and the Maclay Marauders celebrate their Class 1A soccer title Thursday in Deland. Reid Ragsdale (9) and Bradley Stager celebrate the go ahead goal during Thursday's Class 1A championship in Deland. Maclay players charge the field as the celebration of the Class 1A state title begins Thursday in Deland. Maclay players including Jared Pichard and Cole Minter celebrate their Class 1A title Thursday in Deland. Maclay players receive their state championship trophy during Thursday's Class 1A championship in Deland. Maclay players celebrate their Class 1A state title Thursday in Deland. Lucas Briggs of Maclay heads the ball away from Jordan Long (15) of Lakeland Christian during Thursday's Class 1A championship in Deland. Bradley Stager of Maclay and Jacob Koretchko of Lakeland Christian fight for possession of the ball during Thursday's Class 1A championship in Deland.