Basketball Photos: Madison vs. Sioux Falls Christian Class A semifinals By USA TODAY Sports March 17, 2017 Sioux Falls Christian's Lee Vande Kamp and Lincoln Unruh watch Madison score a free throw during the last minute of their game during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball semifinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday, March 17, 2017. Madison's Mason Leighton goes up for a shot while Sioux Falls Christian's Lincoln Unruh defends during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball semifinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday, March 17, 2017. Madison's Jadon Janke shoots over Sioux Falls Christian's Lee Vande Kamp during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball semifinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday, March 17, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian fans react while their team plays Madison in the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball semifinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday, March 17, 2017. Madison's Aaron Fiegen and Mitchell Goodbary chase after a loose ball during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball semifinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday, March 17, 2017. Sioux Falls Chrsitian's Koln Oppold goes up for a shot while Madison's Marcus VandenBosch defends during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball semifinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday, March 17, 2017. Madison's Marcus VandenBosch, Josh Giles and Jadon Janke celebrate their victory over Sioux Falls Christian in the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball semifinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday, March 17, 2017. Madison players react after scoring against Sioux Falls Christian during last minutes of their game in the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball semifinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday, March 17, 2017.