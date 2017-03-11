Lacrosse Photos: Martin County at Melbourne Central Catholic boys lacrosse By USA TODAY Sports March 10, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Jakob Meehan of Melbourne Central Catholic (9) shoots and scores on Martin County goalkeeper James Crighton during Friday's game. Anthony Senior of Martin County shoots and scores on Jake Reilly of Melbourne Central Catholic during Friday's game. Jakob Meehan of Melbourne Central Catholic and Maclain Jewitt of Martin County fight for possession of the ball during Friday's game. Aran Heath of Melbourne Central Catholic (11) and Will Ross of Martin County (6) chase a loose ball during Friday's game. Melbourne Central Catholic goalkeeper Jake Reilly makes a save during Friday's game against Martin County. Andrew Kearney of Melbourne Central Catholic defends against Luke Jayne of Martin County during Friday's game. Jakob Meehan of Melbourne Central Catholic and Maclain Jewitt of Martin County chase the ball during Friday's game. Billy Watson of Martin County and Andrew Kearney of MCC fight for the ball during Friday's game. Anthony Senior of Martin County passes to a teammate during Friday's game at MCC. Donovan Deignan of Martin County (3) defends against Zach Davidson of Melbourne Central Catholic during Friday's game. Andrew Kearney of Melbourne Central Catholic (77) takes a shot during Friday's game against Martin County. Tanner Roe (left) of Martin Co. battles with David Stein of Melbourne Central Catholic during Friday's game. lacrosse, Brevard, Lacrosse, Martin County High School (Stuart FL), Melbourne Central Catholic High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Photos: Melbourne Central Catholic at Merritt Island boys lacrosse Video Three state soccer finalists lead prep sports week Video Vote for Athlete of the Week