Track and field Photos: MCC Third Annual Spring Track and Field Classic Invitational By USA TODAY Sports March 18, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Runners start the 1600 during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Luis Morris of Satellite wins his heat in the 110 hurdles during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. James Klaas of Viera puts the shot during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Shane Tripp of Space Coast (center) outruns the field in the 110 during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Megan Mills of West Forsythe wins the 100 during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Lauryn Gayles of Holy Trinity leads the pack in the 100 hurdles during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Seth Coleman of Holy Trinity competes in the long jump during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Jakia Alphonse of Heritage, Macoyah Barry of Heritage and Adriana Melendez of Holy Trinity run the 100 during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Emilio Zipf finished second in the mile during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Duwane Daly competes in the long jump during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Ja-shua Watts of Heritage leads Liam Lundy of MCC at the finish of the 1600 during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Samantha Folio of Holy Trinity passes Natasha Strump of Westminster Christian in the final turn of the 1600 during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Brandon Wallace of Vero puts the shot during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. An athlete participates in the long jump during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. John Cacciatore and John Padilla of Satellite finish first and second in the 800 during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Mallory Luskus of West Forsythe wins the 800 during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Michael Zabetakis of West Forsythe competes in the high jump during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Chloe Cobbett of West Forsythe (center) leads all runners in the 300 hurdles during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Satellite's Thomas Persicketti clears the bar in the high jump during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Girls run the 800 during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Leevon Sherr of Viera leads teammate Joe Avery-Dipolito in the 300 hurdles during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Vanessa Collard of Viera runs the 300 hurdles during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Jeff Dalisma of Heritage competes in the high jump during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Austin Camps of West Shore passes Michael Wilson of Satellite in last few yards of the 1600 during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. Chesna Wilson of Viera runs the 300 hurdles during Friday's track meet in Melbourne. track and field, Brevard, Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), Track and field, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Palm Bay at Heritage boys tennis Gallery Brevard high school baseball stat leaders, March 17 Gallery Photos: Edgewood at Eau Gallie boys lacrosse