Baseball Photos: MCC vs. Eau Gallie baseball By USA TODAY Sports March 11, 2017 Eau Gallie batter (19) watches the ball fly off his bat. It would land well outside the right field's fence. Commodore's pitcher (15) throws off the starting pitch of the game against MCC. MCC batter (7) swings for the fences. Commodore's left fielder (10) throws the ball back to the infield. Hustler fans cheer after a homerun by the team. MCC player (24) rounds third base on his way home. Hustler's right fielder (22) looks over the fence after the Commodore homerun in the second inning. The ball flies following a pitch from Commodore's pitcher (15). MCC Hustlers pitcher (14) winds up for a curveball.