Soccer Photos: Melbourne at Eau Gallie boys soccer By USA TODAY Sports January 11, 2017 Eau Gallie High's Jakob Goodrich (3) high fives his teammates before the start of Tuesday's game against Melbourne High. MHS's Kevin Corbeel (7) kicks the ball to his team. MHS huddles for a team chant before the start of the game. The referees take to the field. EGHS's Suarlyn Vega (13) attempts a pass past MHS's Kevin Corbeel (7). EGHS's Markus Mills (8) tries to hold off MHS's Ben Baldwin (2) while running the ball. MHS's Kevin Corbeel (7) battles for the ball against EGHS's Jackson Gallagher (5). MHS's Ben Baldwin (2) runs the ball while EGHS's Michael Barrios (16) closes in for a steal. EGHS's Jack Smoak (0) catches an attempted goal kick and eyes his team for an opening. EGHS's Nick Jost (4) and MHS's Ben Baldwin (2) battle each other for possession. MHS's Reggie Nicolas (9) runs the ball while EGHS's Jackson Gallagher (5) attempts to take the ball from him. EGHS's Bruce Smith (22) holds the ball away from MHS's Reggie Nicolas (9). EGHS's Matt Stephens (6) and MHS's Reggie Nicolas (9) fight for the ball. MHS's Ben Baldwin (2) runs the ball to their goal. EGHS's Michael Barrios (16) kicks the ball back into play. MHS's Kevin Corbeel (7) and EGHS's Matt Stephens (6) fight for an airball. EGHS's Jack Smoak (0) jumps to block an attempted goal kick by MHS's Ben Baldwin (2). EGHS's Markus Mills (8) and MHS's Joshua Stackpoole (12) chase the ball. EGHS's Markus Mills (8) tries to hold off MHS's Ben Baldwin (2) while running the ball.