Baseball Photos: Melbourne at Merritt Island baseball By USA TODAY Sports March 8, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Merritt Island's Brady McConnell forces out Melbourne baserunner Logan Kraus for the double play during Wednesday's game. Merritt Island's Mason Denaburg fields a ball in the outfield during Wednesday's game against Melbourne. Michael Gargano of Melbourne makes a diving catch during Wednesday's game against Merritt Island. Melbourne's Jason Blackstone slides in safe at home before Merritt Island pitcher Collin Taulbee can apply the tag during Wednesday's game. Melbourne's Jared Stevanus tracks down a fly ball in the outfield during Wednesday's game against Merritt Island. Melbourne pitcher Eric Garcia throws to the plate during Wednesday's game at Merritt Island. Jacob Bogle of Merritt Island catches Melbourne's Jared Stevanus in a rundown during Wednesday's game. Melbourne's Eric Garcia gets a high five after he got a hit in Wednesday's game at Merritt Island. Nick Avdellas of Merritt Island steals second base before Jason Blackstone of Melbourne can make the tag in Wednesday's game. Mason Denaburg of Merritt Island catches a fly ball during Wednesday's game against Melbourne. Merritt Island first baseman Connor Allen tries to tag out Melbourne baserunner Vincent Shoenberger during Wednesday's game. Merritt Island pitcher Collin Taulbee fields a bunt during Wednesday's game against Melbourne. Melbourne's Trevor Tolley tracks down a fly ball during Wednesday's game at Merritt Island. Chase Victor of Merritt Island attempts a bunt during Wednesday's game against Melbourne. Melbourne players watch from the dugout during Wednesday's game. Mason Denaburg of Merritt Island gets high fives from teammates during Wednesday's game against Melbourne. baseball, Brevard, Baseball, Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), Merritt Island High School (Merritt Island FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Three state soccer finalists lead prep sports week Video Vote for Athlete of the Week Video Palm Bay defending CCC wrestling as Bulldogs surge