Lacrosse Photos: Melbourne Central Catholic at Merritt Island boys lacrosse By USA TODAY Sports March 3, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Andrew Kearney of Melbourne Central Catholic (77) is pursued by Quentin Ashley of Merritt Island (4) during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Nick Chamberlain of Melbourne Central Catholic is congratulated by teammate Jakob Meehan after a goal in Friday's game at Merritt Island. Jacob Robinson of Merritt Island (20) is pursued by Kris Jenicek of MCC during Friday's game in Merritt Island. Jordan Cox of Melbourne Central Catholic celebrates a goal during Friday's game against Merritt Island. Peter Balsitis of Melbourne Central Catholic celebrates a goal during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Zack Holmes of Merritt Island (23) is checked by Nick Chamberlain of MCC during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Shane Hopkins of Melbourne Central Catholic tries to drive around Rob Macy of Merritt Island (3) during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Wyatt Walker of Merritt Island (6) is congratulated by teammate Nicholas Wilson after scoring a goal against Melbourne Central Catholic. Peter Balsitis of Melbourne Central Catholic shoots and scores on Merritt Island's Josh Ordonez (9) during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Melbourne Central Catholic players Aran Heath (11) Jordan Cox (22) and Hunter Reis-Elbara (23) celebrate a goal by Cox during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Nick Chamberlain of Melbourne Central Catholic (20) and Austin Howe of Merritt Island fight for the ball during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Nick Chamberlain of Melbourne Central Catholic (20) and Austin Howe of Merritt Island fight for the ball during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Merritt Island's Gabe Snetsinger is checked by Jordan Cox of MCC during Friday's game at Merritt Island. MCC's Nick Chamberlain (20) shoots and scores during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Defending is Quentin Ashley (4) and Bradley Partlow (25) for the Mustangs. Nick Chamberlain of Melbourne Central Catholic (20) and Austin Howe of Merritt Island fight for the ball during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Merritt Island goalkeeper Josh Ordonez saves a shot by Peter Balsitis of MCC during Friday's game at Merritt Island. MCC's Zach Davidson (16) and Gabe Snetsinger of Merritt Island chase a loose ball during Friday's game at Merritt Island. Wyatt Walker of Merritt Island chases the ball during Friday's game against Melbourne Central Catholic. Jacob Robinson of Merritt Island (20) and Kris Jenicek of MCC go to the turf chasing a loose ball during Friday's game in Merritt Island. Brevard, Lacrosse, Melbourne Central Catholic High School (Melbourne FL), Merritt Island High School (Merritt Island FL), News shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Three state soccer finalists lead prep sports week Video Vote for Athlete of the Week Video Palm Bay defending CCC wrestling as Bulldogs surge