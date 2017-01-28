Basketball Photos: Melbourne High at Astronaut High basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 28, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Kiara Cadore looks to pass the ball Friday night as Astronaut hosted Melbourne. Aneesia Morin makes the jumpshot Friday night as Melbourne defeated Astronaut in Titusville. Girls varsity basketball players Kiara Cadore (21)and Sophia Reid (1) tip off Friday night as Melbourne visited Astronaut. Astronauts Quantisha Jackson attempts a freethrow Friday night as they hosted Melbourne. Alasia Spivey attempts a freethrow Friday night as Melbourne visited Astronaut. Girls high school varsity basketball underway Friday night as Astronaut hosted Melbourne. Daiza Mosus (4) attempts to get around Desharia Graham (3) Friday night in Titusville. War Eagle Daiza Mosus dribbles the ball Friday night as Astronaut hosted Melbourne. Desharia Graham handles the ball Friday night as Melbourne visited Astronaut. Alasia Spivey shoots the outside ball Friday night as Melbourne defeated Astronaut in Titusville. Kiara Cadore (21) fouls Alasia Spivey (5) Friday night at Astronaut. Jaylan Barton attempts to block Alasia Spivery Friday night as Melbourne visited Astronaut. Melbourne Bulldog Briana Fahy brings the ball down the court Friday night at Astronaut. Quantisha Jackson brings the ball upcourt Friday night at Astronaut High School. basketball, Brevard, Astronaut High School (Titusville FL), Basketball, Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News MCC's Tyler Keller voted Athlete of the Week Gallery Photos: Astronaut at West Shore boys basketball Gallery Photos: FAU High at Florida Prep girls basketball