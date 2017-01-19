Soccer Photos: Melbourne v. Heritage in District 6-4A soccer By USA TODAY Sports January 19, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Heritage goalkeeper Kristy Tymann (5) stops the shot of Melbourne's Lauren Bowden during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. Victoria Vida of Heritage challenges Melbourne's Lindsay Baldwin during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. Melbourne's Haley Duff redirects the ball away from Victoria Vida (10) of Heritage during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. Melbourne's Carter Register goes high over Heritage defender Emma Marshall (15) for a shot on goal during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. Melbourne's Lindsey Baldwin tangles with Carter Register of Heritage during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. Melbourne's Lindsay Baldwin and Sabrina Mendez (7) of Heritage fight for control of the ball during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. Carter Register and Natalie Rosati of Melbourne drive the ball over the head of Heritage goalkeeper Kristy Tymann during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. Melbourne's Michele Stewart tangles with Heritage defender Emma Marshall (15) during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. Melbourne's Haley Duff (22) and Victoria Vida of Heritage chase the ball during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. Melbourne's Amanda Brust congratulates teammate Akira Mcdougall during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. Sabrina Mendez of Heritage (7) tries to drive around Melbourne defender Lindsay Baldwin during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School. soccer, Brevard, Heritage High School (Palm Bay FL), Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), Soccer, Viera High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Viera v. Lincoln Park Academy in District 6-4A soccer Gallery Viera, Melbourne renew decisive girls soccer rivalry Video Champions & Transitions: 2016 in Review 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest