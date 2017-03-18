Baseball Photos: Merritt Island baseball vs. IMG Academy By USA TODAY Sports March 18, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Jake Barrett at the bat makes contact with the ball Friday night as the Mustangs hosted IMG Academy. Merritt Island third baseman Joe Johnson relays the ball from the outfield Friday night as the Mustangs dropped a home game against IMG Academy. Chase Victor fouls the ball back Friday night as the Mustangs lost to IMG Academy at home RJ Diaz swings at the ball Friday night during the Mustang home game against IMG Academy. Relief pitcher Mason Denaburg enters the game Friday night at home. Starting pitcher Jake Barrett winds up for the opening pitch Friday night in the Mustangs home game against IMG Academy. Brady McConnell slides into third base Friday night as Merritt Island hosted IMG Academy. Chase Victor comes up throwing the ball in from the outfield in a defensive play from the outfield Friday night at Merritt Island. Jacob Bogle catches the fly ball for an out Friday night in the IMG Academy vs Merritt Island game. Jacob Bogle can't come up with the ball Friday night as Brandon Billesberger steals second base. Mustangs coach Plecki meets up with the infield early in the game against IMG Academy Friday night at home. Jake Barrett dodges a fastball high and inside Friday night as Merritt Island hosted IMG Academy at home. Merritt Island pitcher Jake Barrett delivers the ball Friday night as the Mustangs hosted IMG Academy. Connor Allen attempts to tag Matt Lynch Friday night in thie pick off play. Brady McConnell comes up celebrating his double Friday night against IMG Academy. Connor Allen gets a piece of the ball Friday night as the Mustangs hosted IMG Academy. Joe Johnson drives the ball Friday night at home for the Mustangs. baseball, Brevard, Baseball, Merritt Island High School (Merritt Island FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Photos: MCC Third Annual Spring Track and Field Classic Invitational Gallery Photos: Palm Bay at Heritage boys tennis Gallery Brevard high school baseball stat leaders, March 17