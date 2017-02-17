Soccer Photos: Merritt Island girls soccer championship By USA TODAY Sports February 17, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Keli Linquist and Camille Prosswimmer battle for the ball. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Imani Ashman and Madeline Miller battle for the ball.Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Lexy Denaburg taking the ball down field. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Lexi Denaburg goes after the ball. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Hannah Fischer and Lexi Denaburg go after the ball. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Keli Linquist taking the ball down field. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Julia Martin beats out a Stanton plaeyr for the ball. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Mustangs celebrate winning. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Victory pile up. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. The Mustangs pile on top of each other after winning. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. The Mustangs pile on top of each other after winning. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Lexi Denaburg goes after the ball. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. Merritt Island won the Girls 3A Soccer State soccer championship against Stanton, winning 4-2 after double overtime winning on a penalty kick. soccer, Brevard, Merritt Island High School (Merritt Island FL), Soccer, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Basketball playoffs heat up, soccer nearing finals Video Merritt Island girls win 3A soccer final News Melbourne, Titusville, West Shore win boys district soccer