Soccer Photos: Merritt Island vs. Titusville soccer By USA TODAY Sports February 2, 2017 Merritt Island's Stephanie Glass (17) heads the ball back towards the goal. Merritt Island's Madison Moore (15) kicks the ball back into play following a blocked goal by Titusville. Merritt Island celebrates their first of two goals in the game. Merritt Island's Aimee Vance (10) dribbles the ball after she faked around Titusville's Kiara Chase (2). Titusville's Kara Kyramarois (10) performs a corner kick. Merritt Island's Julia Martin (24) and Titusville's Brooke Reid (11) race one another for the ball. Titusville's Payton Jenkins (5) battles Merritt Island's Jordan Michaels (8) for control of the ball. Merritt Island's Maddie Miller (16) heads the ball intended for Titusville's Kara Kyramarios (10). Merritt Island's Lexy Denaburg (6) dribbles the ball towards the goal. Merritt Island's Stephanie Glass (17) dribbles the ball to the goal. Titusville's Brooke Reid (11) passes to another teammate while Merritt Island's Keli Lindquist (1) closes in. Merritt Island's Julia Martin (24) redirects the ball with her skillful foot work. Merritt Island's Madison Moore (15) performs a corner kick. Titusville's Kara Kyramarois (10) falls as Merritt Island's Julia Martin (24) reaches the ball. Merritt Island's Jordan Michaels (8) and Titusville's Camille Castillo (3) race for the ball. Titusville's Brooke Reid (11) and Merritt Island's Lexy Denaburg (6) fall over one another in pursuit for the ball. Merritt Island's Stephanie Glass (17) and Titusville's Kiara Chase (2) race for the ball. Merritt Island's Aimee Vance (10) battles Titusville's Kiara Chase (2) for the ball. Titusville's Taylor Fox (1) looks up after picking up an attempted goal shot for a teammate to pass the ball to. Titusville's Taylor Fox (1) guides her team into position to field the ball. A Titusville player keeps herself honed in on the ball.