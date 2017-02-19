Swimming Photos: MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships By USA TODAY Sports February 18, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Kickapoo's Krystal Caylor hugs her coach after swimming the 200-yard IM during the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2017. Michael Gulledge/For the News-Leader Kickapoo's Krystal Caylor receives her medal from coach Pete Hill during the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2017. Kickapoo's Krystal Caylor at the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2017. Molly Moore of Summit Prep at the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2017. Summit Prep's Molly Moore swims the 100-yard freestyle during the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2017. Kickapoo's Krystal Caylor swims the 100-yard backstroke during the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2017. Summit Prep's Claire McCune swims the 200-yard freestyle during the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2017. Kickapoo's Krystal Caylor swims the 200-yard IM during the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2017. Kickapoo's Krystal Caylor swims the 200-yard IM during the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2017. Kickapoo's Krystal Caylor swims the 200-yard IM during the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2017. swimming, NoFront, Kickapoo High School (Springfield MO)-2, Swimming, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Gallery | Region 5 Swimming & Diving Championships Gallery PHOTOS: GVC Swimming Championships Gallery 2017 IHSAA Girls Swimming State Finals