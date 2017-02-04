Soccer Photos: Osceola vs. Merritt Island in girls soccer regional final By USA TODAY Sports February 3, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Madison Moore of Merritt Island battles Osceola's Caroline Carlisle during Friday's game in Melbourne. Keli Lindquist of Merritt Island is pursued by Caroline Carlisle (23) and Destiny Hird of Osceola during Friday's regional final. Lexy Denaburg of Merritt Island drives downfield past Rachel Dinks of Osceola during Friday's regional final. Keli Lindquist (1) and Madison Feeney celebrate Linquist's goal during Friday's regional final. Keli Lindquist (1) and Madison Feeney celebrate Linquist's goal during Friday's final. Merritt Island's Samantha Parker celebrates her goal during Friday's regional final Madison Feeney and Samantha Parker celebrate's Parker's goal during Friday's regional final. Julia Martin of Merritt Island and Sophia Masut of Osceola try to control the ball during Friday's regional final. Merritt Island's Madison Feeney controls the ball in front of Osceola's Sydney Burkhalter during Friday's regional final. Julia Martin of Merritt Island is pursued by Taylor Eaton of Osceola during Friday's regional final. Merritt Island's Samantha Parker (11) pursues Maggie Heverly of Osceola during Friday's regional final. Merritt Island's Madison Moore maneuvers around Megan DeVoe of Osceola during Friday's regional final. soccer, Brevard, Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), Merritt Island High School (Merritt Island FL), Soccer, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Melbourne, Merritt Island soccer head to regional finals News Soccer, basketball teams advance in postseason News Busy week of winter high school sports playoffs