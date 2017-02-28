Basketball Photos: Pawling falls to Haldane in Class C girls hoops semifinal By USA TODAY Sports February 28, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Pawling's Taylor Brenneman stretches for the loose ball as she battles Haldane's Olivia McDermott during a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37 in a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane's Marissa Lisikatos is assisted off the court after being injured during a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game against Pawling at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37. Lisikatos did not return to the game. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37 in a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37 in a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37 in a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane's Olivia McDermott and Pawling's Taylor Brenneman battle for the loose ball during a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37. Haldane's Julia Rotando strips the ball from Pawling's Mackenzie Meissner during a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37 in a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37 in a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37 in a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane's Hannah Monteleone shoots during a Section 1 Class C semifinal basketball game against Pawling at the Westchester County Center Feb. 28, 2017. Haldane defeated Pawling 64-37. basketball, PoughkeepsieJournal, Basketball, Pawling High School (Pawling NY), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Section 1 basketball roundup: Pawling girls reach Class C semis News Local teams prep for the Section 1 basketball quarterfinals News Local teams have title hopes as Section 1 hoops brackets revealed