Basketball Photos: Pella-Norwalk basketball doubleheader By USA TODAY Sports January 31, 2017 Pella's Nicholas DeJong (45) goes up for a shot as Norwalk's Trent Moritz (45) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Pella's Nicholas DeJong (45) comes down with a rebound on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Tyler Endres (50) goes up for a shot as Pella's Nicholas DeJong (45) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Luke Vaske (3) gets fouled by Pella's Nick Finney (11) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Tyler Endres (50) looks to go up for a shot on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Tyler Endres (50) goes up for a shot as Pella's Tyson Wassenaar (55) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Tyler Endres (50) goes up for a shot as Pella's Tyson Wassenaar (55) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Tyler Endres (50) goes up for a shot as Pella's Tyson Wassenaar (55) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Luke Vaske (3) looks for an open man on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Trent Moitz (45) goes up for a three point shot on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Tyler Endres (50) goes up for a shot as Pella's Nicholas DeJong (45) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Bowen Born (13) drives to the basket on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Luke Vaske (3) drives to the basket as Pella's Ryan VanWyk (23) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Luke Vaske (3) drives to the basket as Pella's Ryan VanWyk (23) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Daniel Geistler (20) drives to the basket as Pella's () on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Daniel Geistler (20) goes up for a jump shot on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Daniel Geistler (20) goes up for a jump shot on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Pella's Nick Finney (11) goes up for a layup on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Luke Vaske (3) defends as Pella's Julian Viersen (21) drives to the basket on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Trent Moritz (45) blocks the shot of Pella's Julian Viersen (21) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Pella's Katie VanderMolen (24) breaks down court on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Tori LeQuatte (22) takes an outside shot on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Shae Campbell (10) drives to the basket as Pella's Annika Pingel (10) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Shae Campbell (10) brings the ball up court on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Anna Laire (15) looks for a shot as Pella's Kara Wichhart (22) and Metsje Miller (40) defend on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Rylee Origer(5) drives to the basket as Pella's Caroline Bradley (42) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Anna Laire (15) and Pella's Kara Wichhart (22) battle for a loose ball on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Pella's Madison Parks (30) grabs a rebound on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Gianna Bellizzi (21) takes a jump shot in the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Gianna Bellizzi (21) steals a pass on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Rylee Origer(5) takes a shot as Pella's Kloe Lambert (4) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Anna Laire (15) fires up an outside shot during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Anna Laire (15) bumps chests with teammate Rylee Origer (5) during introductions on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Gianna Bellizzi (21) takes an outside shot during the first quarter of the game on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Anna Laire (15) drives to the basket against Pella's Emily Holterhaus (34) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Anna Laire (15) takes a shot as Pella's Chloe VanVliet (32) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Pella Head Coach Jerod Garland talks with his players during a time out on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Pella's Chloe VanVliet (32) takes an outside shot on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Shae Campbell (10) brings the ball down court as she is guarded by Pella's Annika Pingel (10) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Anna Laire (15) and Pella's Kara Wichhart (22) battle for a loose ball on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Anna Laire (15) brings the ball up court as Pella's Katie VanderMolen (24) defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Norwalk's Anna Laire (15) goes up for a shot against Pella's Katie VanderMolen (24) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, between the Norwalk Warriors and the Pella Dutchman at Norwalk High School. Related News News Pella Christian's Hessing earns 600th victory in win over Norwalk News Van Wyk goes for 34 as Pella routs Pella Christian Gallery Photos: Southeast Polk vs. Waukee girls' basketball