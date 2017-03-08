Gallery Photos: Portland and Williamston advance to Class B Regional Final By USA TODAY Sports March 8, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email The Portland bench celebrates as time expires in their Class B regional semifinal win over Eaton Rapids Tuesday March 7, 2017 at Don Johnson Fieldhouse in Lansing. Jorie Rutkowski ,11, of Portland shoots over an Eaton Rapids defender during their Class B regional semifinal. Paige Boden ,34, of Eaton Rapids swats away a shot attempt by Olivia Sandborn ,12, of Portland. Isabell Ausel ,right, moves to block a shot attempt by Jorie Rutkowski ,11, of Portland Tuesday. Mikaela Harns ,left, of Eaton Rapids and Jorie Rutkowski of Portland fight for a loose ball during semifinal Tuesday. Anne-Marie Wright ,14, of Eaton Rapids drives to the basket around Shelby Battley of Portland. Paige Boden ,top, of Eaton Rapids is fouled by Olivia Sandborn ,left, of Portland as she shoots during their Class B regional semifinal. Peyton Benjamin ,foreground, of Eaton Rapids collides with Olivia Sandborn of Portland as they both go for a loose ball in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Rapids Girls Basketball Head Coach Becky Sutton yells instructions to her team during their Class B regional semifinal with Portland. Portland Girls Basketball Head Coach Jason Haid ,right, speaks to his team in a timeout during their Class B regional semifinal game with Eaton Rapids. Lesley Barker ,13, of Portland steals the ball from Samantha McDaniel of Eaton Rapids. Portland Girls Basketball Head Coach Jason Haid watches his team perform during their Class B regional semifinal game with Eaton Rapids. Ariana Sysum ,32, of Eaton Rapids hits a short jumper to cut the Portland lead to 10 late in the 4th quarter Tuesday. Olivia Sandborn of Portland walks to the Portland basket after an Eaton Rapids player was fouled late in the 4th quarter. Eaton Rapids tenaciously cut the the Portland lead late in the 4th quarter. Maddie Watters ,4, of Williamston knocks down a 3-point shot over Sydney Cleary of Grand Rapids South Christian for the Hornets' first points in their Class B regional semifinal Tuesday March 7, 2017 at Don Johnson Fieldhouse in Lansing. Halle Wisbiski ,foreground, of Williamston looks to take the ball to the basket while Gabrielle Timmer ,left, of Grand Rapids South Christian defends her during their Class B regional semifinal. Gabrielle Timmer ,top, of Grand Rapids South Christian blocks a shot attempt by Halle Wisbiski ,21, of Williamston. Elana Lycos ,right, of Williamston gets a hand in the face from Sydney Cleary of Grand Rapids South Christian as they both go for a rebound. Maddie Watters ,4, of Williamston passes out of a triple team by Grand Rapids South Christian defenders during their Class B regional semifinal Tuesday. Maddie Watters ,4, of Williamston lines up a successful 3-point shot over Grand Rapids South Christian defenders during their regional semifinal. Maddie Waters ,foreground, of Williamston moves past Kendra Kuiper of Grand Rapids South Christian to lay the ball in Tuesday. Samantha McDaniel ,left, of Eaton Rpaids can't drive around Hannah Gruber of Portland Tuesday at Don Johnson Fieldhouse. Lauren Russell ,right, of Portland passes to teammate Lesley Barker past Ariana Sysum ,32, of Eaton Rapids. Gabrielle Timmer ,center, of Grand Rapids South Christian attempts to pass out of pressure by Allison Peplowski ,left, and Halle Wisbiski ,right, of Williamston. NoFront, Eaton Rapids High School (Eaton Rapids MI), Fowler High School (Fowler MI), Portland High School (Portland MI), Williamston High School (Williamston MI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: The Villages v. West Shore in Class 2A soccer regional final Gallery Photos: Merritt Island at Titusville Class 3A regional semifinal Gallery Photos: Osceola vs. Merritt Island in girls soccer regional final