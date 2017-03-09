Gallery Photos: P-W 47, Laingsburg 34 By USA TODAY Sports March 8, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Pewamo-Westphalia's Logan Hengesbach, left, and Laingsburg's Nick Putnam vie for the ball during their district semifinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bath, Mich. P-W won 47-34. Pewamo-Westphalia's Bryce Thelen, right, steals the ball against Laingsburg during their district semifinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bath, Mich. P-W won 47-34. Pewamo-Westphalia's Bryce Thelen (24) gets a layup between Laingsburg's Jordan Jones, right, during their district semifinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bath, Mich. P-W won 47-34. Pewamo-Westphalia's Ryan Smith, center, and Laingsburg's Nate Mentus (4) and Kam Brown, left, battle for the ball as P-W's Logan Hengesbach, left rear, and Bryce Thelen, right rear, watch during their district semifinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bath, Mich. P-W won 47-34. Laingsburg's Kam Brown, right, goes up for a layup against Pewamo-Westphalia's Ryan Smith during their district semifinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bath, Mich. P-W won 47-34. Laingsburg's Kam Brown makes a leaping save against Pewamo-Westphalia during their district semifinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bath, Mich. P-W won 47-34. Pewamo-Westphalia's Bryce Thelen, right, drives against Laingsburg during their district semifinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bath, Mich. P-W won 47-34. Laingsburg's Jordan Jones, left, shoots against Pewamo-Westphalia's Andre Smith during their district semifinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bath, Mich. P-W won 47-34. Laingsburg's Jordan Jones, top, and Pewamo-Westphalia's Logan Hengesbach tangle during their district semifinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bath, Mich. P-W won 47-34. Pewamo-Westphalia's Logan Hengesbach, center, and Laingsburg's Kam Brown (3) and Nate Mentus (4) reach for a rebound during their district semifinal game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Bath, Mich. P-W won 47-34. NoFront, Bath High School (Bath MI), Laingsburg High School (Laingsburg MI), Pewamo-Westphalia High School (Westphalia MI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Yankton's Matthew Mors Gallery Photos: Titusville at Rockledge boys basketball Gallery PHOTOS: GVC Swimming Championships