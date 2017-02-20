Basketball Photos: Reno runs gauntlet to grab Northern 4A title By USA TODAY Sports February 19, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Reno boys celebrate thier win over Manogue in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Manogues Kolton Frugoli shoots over Renos Christian Chamberlain in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Manogues Ramon Mendoza tries to get the shot off in the middle of the Reno defense in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Reno's Will Grinsell shoots over Manogues Gabe Bansuelo in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Manogues Kolton Frugoli dribbles by Renos Christian Chamberlain in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Manogue's Josh Rolling passes against Reno in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Reno coach Matt Ochs talks to his team during a timeout against Manogue in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Manogues Kolton Frugoli dribbles behind his back against Renos Christian Chamberlain in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Manogues Gabe Bansuelo shoots over Renos Thomas Beach in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Manogues Gabe Bansuelo throws a no look pass against Reno in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Manogue's Brevon Bansuelo. Reno head coach Matt Ochs. Reno's Drew Rippingham brings the ball up the floor against Manogue in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Reno's Drew Rippingham drives past Manogue's Gabe Bansuelo in the Regional Championship Basketball game held at Carson City High School on Saturday, February 18, 2017. basketball, Reno, Basketball, Carson High School (Carson City NV), Reno High School (Reno NV)