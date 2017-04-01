Baseball Photos: Rockledge at Eau Gallie By USA TODAY Sports March 31, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Eau Gallie baseball players celebrate their 2-1 victory over Rockledge Friday in Melbourne. Eau Gallie players take their turn at bat during Friday's game against Rockledge. Justin Lorenz of Rockledge catches Eau Gallie baserunner Clayton Stanley in a rundown during Friday's game in Melbourne. Eau Gallie's Clay Barth is picked off first base by Brett Parrish of Rockledge during Friday's game in Melbourne. Rockledge baserunner Justin Lorenz is tagged out by Eau Gallie's Carter Stewart during Friday's game in Melbourne. Eau Gallie's Jack Gallo forces out Brett Parrish of Rockledge at first base during Friday's game in Melbourne. Rockledge SS Hunter Carlsen bobbles a grounder during Friday's game against Eau Gallie. Eau Gallie's Trey Jackson gets a hit during Friday's game in Melbourne. Eau Gallie's Kelvin Culbreth is tagged out at third by Kevin Clanton of Rockledge during Friday's game in Melbourne. Eau Gallie's Justin O'Keefe tracks down a fly ball during Friday's game against Rockledge. Eau Gallie's Grayson Joyner celebrates hitting a double during Friday's game against Eau Gallie. Eau Gallie's Trey Jackson forces out Hunter Carlsen of Rockledge at second during Friday's game in Melbourne. Eau Gallie pitcher Carter Stewart talks with catcher Ian Kalman (9) during Friday's game in Melbourne. Clay Barth of Eau Gallie fields a grounder during Friday's game in Melbourne. Eau Gallie's Jordan Carraway fouls off a pitch during Friday's game in Melbourne. Justin Lorenz of Rockledge pitches during Friday's game against Eau Gallie. Carter Stewart of Eau Gallie pitches during Friday's game in Melbourne. baseball, Brevard, Baseball, Eau Gallie High School (Melbourne FL), Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), Rockledge High School (Rockledge FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Eau Gallie vs. Bayside baseball News Photos: Rockledge at Eau Gallie softball News Melbourne High's Riley Lambert voted Athlete of the Week