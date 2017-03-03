Softball Photos: Rockledge at Eau Gallie softball By USA TODAY Sports March 3, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Eau Gallie's Taylor Darkhorst (20) makes it to third base before the tag by Baylor Brown of Rockledge during their game Thursday. during their game Thursday. Baylor Brown of Rockledge throws out a Eau Gallie baserunner during their game Thursday. Eau Gallie's Angela Cataldo throws out a Rockledge baserunner during their game Thursday. Kate Varecka of Rockledge scores during Thursday's game against Eau Gallie. Eau Gallie's Hailey Coffee throws out Rockledge baserunner Sarah Thomas during their game Thursday. Rockledge pitcher Ashley Stephenson bobbles a fly ball during their game against Eau Gallie Thursday. Eau Gallie's Jada Watkins dives back to first before the tag by Leila Ansari of Rockledge during their game Thursday. Eau Gallie's Delaina Perrotte puts the ball in play during Thursday's game against Rockledge. Rockledge's Baylor Brown beats Eau Gallie's Dionna Casteel (14) to the base for the out during their game Thursday. Rockledge's Lexi Koch catches a fly ball during their game against Eau Gallie Thursday. Eau Gallie catcher Kaylee Huntington tracks down a fly ball during Thursday's game against Rockledge. Eau Gallie's Heather Hartz fields a ball in the outfield during Thursday's game. Rockledge's Ashley Stephenson pitches during Thursday's game against Eau Gallie. Eau Gallie's Hailey Coffee pitches during Thursday's game against Rockledge. Rockledge's Ashley Stephenson pitches during Thursday's game against Eau Gallie. Rockledge's Kaylee Smith gets a hit during the game against Eau Gallie Thursday. softball, Brevard, Eau Gallie High School (Melbourne FL), Rockledge High School (Rockledge FL), Softball, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Melbourne High's Riley Lambert voted Athlete of the Week Video Vote for Athlete of the Week News Basketball playoffs heat up, soccer nearing finals