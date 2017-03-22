Basketball Photos: Roosevelt girls basketball record-setting streak By USA TODAY Sports March 22, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Roosevelt coach Fred Tibbetts hugs two of his senior stars, Krista Orsack (left) and Mandy Kappel. -Roosevelt girls basketball coach Fred Tibbetts high fives Renae Luecke as they celebrate the team's 101st straight win. Roosevelt's Krista Orsack grabs a rebound in front of Lincoln's Kelley Oaks. -Krista Orsack smiles to a friend as her and Jennie Gross get off a plane with the rest of the Roosevelt High School girls basketball team at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. -Roosevelt senior forward Krista Orsack (right)( dribbles around Lincoln's Kim Munro in the second quarter. Roosevelt won 87-44. -Roosevelt's Krista Orsack (right) and Huron's Cori Vining chase a loose ball during the second half of Friday night's Class AA semifinal game at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. -Under pressure from all sides Roosevelt's #43 Courtney Farrell pushes a pass outside the lane in the second quarter. -Roosevelt's Courtney Farrell drives around a Sturgis Player in the AA title game in Yankton. -While fans celebrate at rear, Roosevelt's Courtney Farrell, Erin Case (backs to camera) and Ashley Pederson embrace moments following winning their fourth straight class AA girls Basketball championship in Rapid City. Roosevelt's Courtney Farrell (left) wrestles a rebound away from Brittony Hubbard of Sturgis during the first quarter of a championship game at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Roosevelt coaches Larry Toft, Fred Tibbetts and Denise Klein hold up their 102 win shirts as the final seconds tick off the clock in Sturgis. Roosevelt's Courtney Farrell (right) wrestles a rebound away from Rapid City Central's Cori Leis during the second quarter of Saturday afternoon's Greater Dakota Conference girls basketball game at RHS. Farrell scored 20 points as the Rough Riders won 91-60 for their 69th consecutive victory. -Roosevelt's Krista Orsack (left) battles for the ball with Springfield's Talisha Rath in Beaverton, Oregon. Roosevelt eighth-grader Mandy Kappel, right, drives around O'Gorman eighth-grader Carmen Morrison during first half action at O'Gorman's gym. Roosevelt won the contest. -Roosevelt's Mandy Kappel (3) tries to prevent Brittony Hubbard of Sturgis from scoring during second quarter action in the Riders' gym. Washington's Rachel Hensley (left) is called for the foul as she slaps the ball away from Roosevelt's Lindsay Thomas during the third quarter. Roosevelt High School basketball player Lindsay Thomas signs the back of Arika Olson's t-shirt (right) as her friend Abbey Fujan watches and waits for an autograph for her t-shirt during the girls basketball homecoming celebration Sunday at the school. Roosevelt's Lindsay Thomas and Yankton's Michelle Carter battle for a rebound Thursday night at Roosevelt. -Katie Pulford (51) and Lindsay Thomas (45) celebrate with their teammates in the locker room moments after their dramatic victory in the semifinals. Roosevelt fans celebrate as Lindsay Thomas and Katie Pulford share an emotional embrace after winning the title. O'Gorman's Molly Evans, left, and Roosevelt's Renae Luecke chase after a loose ball in Huron. Sioux Falls Roosevelt's Renae Luecke (25) shoots over Aberdeen Central's Tevan Wenbourne during the second round of the Class AA state tournament in Huron, S.D, Friday, November 16, 2001. -Roosevelt's Renae Luecke (25) presses Wagner's Heidi Odens in the first half in Sioux Falls. Fred Tibbetts, coach of the Roosevelt High School Rough Riders, celebrates with his players after being honored prior to Tuesday night's game as national girls basketball coach of the year. -Roosevelt's Renae Luecke (left) and Mandy Kappel (right) look back at teammates Courtney Farrell and Ashley Pederson, who were caught by the incoming tide during a visit to the Oregon coast. -Roosevelt's Renae Luecke (25) is fouled by O'Gorman's Roberta Davis (13) while taking a shot. Roosevelt's Susan Sherman drives to the hoop past Lennox's Becca Bover during the first quarter at Roosevelt. Roosevelt's Susan Sherman (53) and Pierre's Erin Nielsen battle for a rebound during the state Class AA final in the Arena. RHS won 49-45. -Roosevelt's Ashley Pederson pump fakes before shooting in front of Washington's Rachel Hensley in Rapid City. Rough Rider Ashley Pederson (41) pulls down a rebound amid three Brandon Valley players, including Katie Gerloff (25) and Heather Gustafson (23), on Tuesday night at RHS. Roosevelt won its 78th straight game, 74-43. Roosevelt's Ashley Pederson (left) forces Buena's Courtney Young to alter her shot during the first quarter. -Roosevelt head coach Fred Tibbetts welcomes Lori Hargens (4) to the bench in the final moments of Roosevelt's 36-29 victory over O'Gorman in the Class AA state championship in Huron. -Roosevelt coach Fred Tibbetts and his players celebrate a basket in the third quarter. -Roosevelt coach Fred Tibbetts is congratulated by athletic director Mark Meile (right) as members of the team look on. The Rough Riders were honored at a rally at the school. Banner for Fred Tibbetts. basketball, Sioux-Falls, Basketball, Roosevelt High School (Sioux Falls SD), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Aberdeen Roncalli coach Terry Dosch stepping down Gallery O'Gorman's Cartwright named Gatorade Player of the Year Gallery Cinderella dressed in blue: OG caps improbable run with AA title