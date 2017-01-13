Soccer Photos: Satellite at Bayside boys soccer By USA TODAY Sports January 13, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Satellite's Reno Hernandez battles Bayside's Jaylon Malcom for control during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Bayside's Bryce Platt goes over the back of Satellite's Ellis Schmidt during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Reno Hernandez of Satellite and Jaylon Malcolm of Bayside chase a loose ball during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Bayside's Zoon Fonville and Ellis Schmidt of Satellite look to control the ball during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Satellite and Bayside players try to control the ball during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Bayside's Uvaldo Rodriguez gets tangled up with Chris Mejias of Satellite during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Satellite goalkeeper Adam Linderman defends against a penalty shot late in Thursday's game against Bayside. Bayside's Garfield McKenzie battles Satellite's Trent Blanchard for the ball during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Bayside goalkeeper Nour Moauoi stops a shot by Satellite's Kyle Downie during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Bayside's Zoon Fonville heads the ball over Ellis Schmidt of Satellite during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Joel Seegobin of Bayside (10) tackles the ball away from Alek Steensma of Satellite during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Satellite's Kyle McBride gets tangled up with Bayside player Richie Cariesse (9) during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Bayside goalkeeper Nour Moauoi stops a shot by Satellite's Reno Hernandez (4) during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Bayside's Frankie Pierre (2) is challenged by Satellite defender Mitch Irwin (6) during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. Satellite goalkeeper Adam Lindeman makes a save during Thursday's game against Bayside in Palm Bay. Baysie's Richie Cariesse redirects the ball away from Mitch Irwin of Satellite during Thursday's game in Palm Bay. soccer, Brevard, Bayside High School (Palm Bay FL), Satellite High School (Satellite Beach FL), Soccer, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Photos: Satellite vs. Cocoa Beach boys soccer Gallery Photos: Viera at Holy Trinity boys soccer Gallery Photos: Titusville at Palm Bay boys soccer 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest