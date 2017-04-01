Baseball Photos: Satellite at Melbourne Central Catholic baseball By USA TODAY Sports March 31, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Colby Farrand of Satellite gets high fives from his teammates after scoring the go ahead run in Wednesday's game against Melbourne Central Catholic. Jack Nagy of Melbourne Central Catholic tags out Satellite's Alec Eldridge during Wednesday's game. Jack Nagy of Melbourne Central Catholic dives back to first before the pickoff throw reaches Satellite 1B Marshail Dreyer during Wednesday's game. Cam Marzuzzella of Melbourne Central Catholic tracks down a fly ball during Wednesday's game. Satellite's Colby Farrand slides into home plate as the go ahead run during Wednesday's game against Melbourne Central Catholic. Melbourne Central Catholic's Carter Slentz bobbles a grounder during Wednesday's game against Satellite. Ryan Coscarella of MCC tags out Satellite's Wes Meagher (17) at third during Wednesday's game. Satellite's Zack Kornick (9) tracks down a fly ball during Wednesday's game against Melbourne Central Catholic. Carter Slentz of Melbourne Central Catholic pitches during Wednesday's game against Satellite. Satellite's Justin Menendez is hit by a pitch during Wednesday's game at Melbourne Central Catholic. Jack Nagy of Melbourne Central Catholic his high fived by teammates after scoring in Wednesday's game against Satellite. Alec Eldridge and Isaac Lopez of Satellite chase down a grounder up the middle during Wednesday's game against Melbourne Central Catholic. Jackson Taylor of Melbourne Central Catholic celebrates making it to second base during Wednesday's game against Satellite. Jackson Taylor of Melbourne Central Catholic slides in safe at second before the tag by Satellite's Alec Eldridge during Wednesday's game. Jackson Taylor of Melbourne Centrall Catholic fouls off a pitch during Wednesday's game against Satellite. Satellite's Chet Moore chases down a fly ball during Wednesday's game against Melbourne Central Catholic. Zack Kornick pitches for Satellite during Wednesday's game. baseball, Brevard, Baseball, Melbourne Central Catholic High School (Melbourne FL), Satellite High School (Satellite Beach FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Photos: Astronaut at Melbourne Central Catholic baseball Video Jasmine Rogell is Athlete of the Week News Vote for Athlete of the Week