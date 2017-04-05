Lacrosse Photos: Satellite at Rockledge girls district lacrosse By USA TODAY Sports April 4, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Satellite's Taylor Sartori (17) is surrounded by Rockledge defenders during Tuesday's game in Rockledge Catie Stewart of Rockledge is pursued by Satellite's Jasmine Rogell during Tuesday's game in Rockledge Malia Haire of Satellite and Haley Wardwell of Rockledge collide during Tuesday's game in Rockledge Catie Stewart of Rockledge shoots and scores on Satellite goalkeeper Lauren Parkinson (99) during Tuesday's game in Rockledge Keegan Hanson of Rockledge tries to drive around the defense of Satellite's Kortney Daniel (4) during Tuesday's game in Rockledge Sierra Smith of Satellite (5) loses the ball as she falls during Tuesday's district playoff game against Rockledge. Sofia Sanoja-Perez of Rockledge heads downfield during Tuesday's district playoff game against Satellite. Jasmine Rogell of Satellite (3) tries to pass Sofia Sanoja-Perez of Rockledge during Tuesday's game in Rockledge. Sierra Smith of Satellite (5) loses the ball as she falls during Tuesday's district playoff game against Rockledge. Rockledge's Haley Wardwell (15) congratulates teammate Catie Stewart after her goal in Tuesday's district semifinal. Jasmine Rogell of Satellite is pursued by Rockledge defender during Tuesday's game in Rockledge lacrosse, Brevard, Lacrosse, Rockledge High School (Rockledge FL), Satellite High School (Satellite Beach FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Helmets mandatory for girls lacrosse next year News Lacrosse, tennis begin spring high school postseason Gallery Photos: Edgewood at Rockledge boys lacrosse