Basketball Photos: Satellite v. Titusville in District 14-6A boys basketball By USA TODAY Sports February 8, 2017 Satellite's Eric Nicks (0) and Titusville's Miketrell Phillips chase a loose ball during Wednesday's district tournament games. Titusville's Jesse Rink grabs a rebound in front of Satellite's Erik Nicks (0) during Wednesday's district tournament games. Satellite's Alec Eldridge (3) drives downcourt on a fast break during Wednesday's district tournament game against Titusville. Satellite's Nathan Wallace (1) blocks the shot of Titusville's Jordan Smith (2) during Wednesday's district tournament games. Titusville's Romeo Crouch dunks the ball during Wednesday's district tournament game against Satellite. Satellite cheerleaders keep their fans entertained and cheering during Wednesday's district tournament games. Titusville's Romeo Crouch celebrates a dunk during Wednesday's district tournament game against Satellite. Titusville's DeKario Oquendo drives to the basket during Wednesday's district tournament game against Satellite. Titusville's Noah Cline (30) tries to steal the ball from Satellite's Alec Eldridge (3) during Wednesday's district tournament games. Titusville's Romeo Crouch (left) chases the ball after Satellite's Alec Eldridge loses it during Wednesday's district tournament games. Titusvilie's DeKario Oquendo (3) shoots over Eric Nicks of Satellite during Wednesday's district tournament games.