Basketball Photos: Sebastian River at Eau Gallie girls basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 13, 2017 Sebastian River and Eau Gallie players chase a rebound during Thursday's game in Melbourne. Chyna Settles of Eau Gallie fights for a rebound with Jada Rainey of Sebastian River during Thursday's game. Sebatian River's Jaleah Bellamy drives past the defense of Eau Gallie's Chyna Settles during Thursday's game. Chyna Settles and Emma Olander of Eau Gallie fight for a rebound with Shannon Jessup of Sebastian River. during Thursday's game. Eau Gallie's Kristin Hagy tries to shoot through the Sebastian River defense during Thursday's game. Eau Gallie's Kristie Hagy passes between Sebastian River defenders during Thursday's game. Sebastian River player Keoni Stinson gets around Eau Gallie's Kristie Hagy (21) and Allie Streeter for a shot during Thursday's game. Sebastian River's Sierra Ritchey and Eau Gallie's Sam Streeter chase a loose ball during Thursday's game. Sebastian River's Tahira McBride passes the ball during Thursday's game against Eau Gallie. Shannon Jessup of Sebastian River passes to a teammate during Thursday's game against Eau Gallie. Sebastian River's Keoni Stinson tries to guard Sam Streeter of Eau Gallie during Thursday's game. Sebatian River's Jaleah Bellamy shoots over Eau Gallie's Allie Streeter during Thursday's game. Eau Galie's Chyna Settles shoots free throws during Thursday's game against Sebastian River. Sebatian River's Jaleah Bellamy drives past the defense of Eau Gallie's Allie Streeter during Thursday's game. basketball, Brevard, Basketball, Eau Gallie High School (Melbourne FL), Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery