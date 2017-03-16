Basketball Photos: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton quarterfinals By USA TODAY Sports March 16, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Sioux Falls Christian's Sawyer Prins (20) and Dejay Fykstra (23) watch their teammates play against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton during the Class A boy's basketball quarterfinals on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Sioux Falls Christian's Tyler Van Horssen goes up for a shot while Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Brady Andersen defends during the Class A boy's basketball quarterfinals on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Sioux Falls Christian's cheerleader reacts while they boy's basketball team plays against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton during the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton's Jacob Clark goes up for a shot while Sioux Falls Christian's Dejay Fykstra defends during the Class A boy's basketball quarterfinals on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Sioux Falls Christian's Lee Vande Kamp (10) and Dejay Fykstra (23) block Mt. Vernon/Plankinton's Cody Muilenburg from scoring during the Class A boy's basketball quarterfinals on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Toes but no tunes as Lourdes preps for state hoops Gallery Photos: East Lansing perfect season stopped short of Breslin Video Athlete of the Week | Seth Hobson