Basketball Photos: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Tri Valley boy's basketball By USA TODAY Sports March 18, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Sioux Falls Christian vs. Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian vs. Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux Falls Christian vs. Tri Valley during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Sioux-Falls, Basketball, News shares share tweet sms send email Related News News O'Gorman girls upset No. 1 Harrisburg for AA title News #ArgusPreps roundup: State Tournament Video Riders' comeback falls short in girls consolation championship