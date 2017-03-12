PHOTOS: South Salem girl's basketball rallies to claim third in state

shares
South Salem's Evina Westbrook (22) goes for the basket past Grant's Khiarica Rasheed (15) and Alexis Richmond (21) during the second half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
South Salem's Morgan Winder (10) tries for two points past the defense of Grant's Marin Leornard (2) during the first half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
South Salem's Morgan Winder (10) loses control of the ball between Grant's Daryn Hickok (4) and Khiarica Rasheed (15) during the first half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
South Salem's Evina Westbrook (22) goes for two points past Grant's Daryn Hickok (4) and Marin Leornard (2) during the first half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
South Salem's Hannah Hersh (14) and Grant's Nina Radford (30) both go up for a rebound during the first half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
South Salem's Evina Westbrook (22) moves past Grant's Alexis Richmond (21) during the first half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
South Salem's Morgan Winder (10) tries for the basket between Grant's Daryn Hickok (4) and Khiarica Rasheed (15) during the first half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
South Salem's Hannah Hersh (14) and Grant's Khiarica Rasheed (15) fight for the ball on the floor during the second half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
Grant's Khiarica Rasheed (15) and South Salem's Hannah Hersh (14) and Evina Westbrook (22) look to the referee after fighting for the ball on the floor during the second half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
South Salem head coach Nick McWilliams talks with his team during a break in the second half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
Eva Westbrook, the mother of South Salem's Evina Westbrook, cheers on the team during the second half of the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
Grant's Paige Ball-Strickland (5), Khiarica Rasheed (15) and Nina Radford (30) accept their team's fifth place trophy following the Grant vs. South Salem girl's basketball game to determine third place in the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Salem won the game 58-53.
