Photos: Space Coast at Melbourne softball

Melbourne's Gabby Lopresti pitches during Tuesday's game against Space Coast. Kierston Eberhardt of Space Coast hits a triple during Tuesday's game against Melbourne. Logan Jennings of Space Coast is forced out at second by Lani Proull (1) and Ashley Wells (00) of Melbourne during Tuesday's game. Ashley Wells of Melbourne is out at the plate during Tuesday's game against Space Coast. Melbourne's Riley Lambert tracks down a fly ball during Tuesday's game against Space Coast. Megan Barny of Space Coast mishandles a fly ball during Tuesday's game against Melbourne. Melbourne's Karina Misiervich scores as Space Coast catcher Chrysten Ennen retrieves the high throw Tuesday. Gabby Lopresti awaits the throw and Kierston Eberhardt of Space Coast scores during Tuesday's game against Melbourne. Logan Jennings of Space Coast is safe at third during Tuesday's game. On the tag for Melbourne is Madison McAllister. Emily Schrader of Melbourne hits an in the park HR during Tuesday's game against Space Coast. Delaney Eaton of Space Coast (2) tries a bunt during Tuesday's game.