Wrestling Photos: State high school wrestling championships By USA TODAY Sports March 4, 2017

Matt Cates of Palm Bay defeats Natorian Lee of Orange Park for the state wrestling title at 170 pounds at the Class 2A state finals in Kissimmee. Seth Adeclat of Heritage is pinned by Chris Rivera of Fort Myers in the Class 2A state finals Saturday in Kissimmee. Seth Adeclat of Heritage wrestles Chris Rivera of Fort Myers in the 120 pound class at the Class 2A state finals in Kissimmee. Chris Rivera of Fort Myers waves to the crowd after winning a state wrestling title at 120 pounds in Kissimmee. Palm Bay coach Sean Ballard directs wrester Matt Cates during their match in the Class 2A state finals in Kissimmee. Dylan Perrow of Palm Bay finished fourth in the 138 pound class at the Class 2A state wrestling finals in Kissimmee. Palm Bay's Dylan Perrow receives his medallion at the Class 2A state wrestling finals in Kissimmee. Perrow finished fourth in the 138 pound weight class. Shane Stewart of Palm Bay finished sixth at 132 pounds at the Class 2A state wrestling finals in Kissimmee. Fans take pictures of the winners during the awards ceremony at the high school wrestling state finals in Kissimmee. Seth Adeclat of Heritage finished as state runner up in the 120 pound class at the Class 2A wrestling championships.