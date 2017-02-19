Swimming PHOTOS: State Swimming Championships By USA TODAY Sports February 18, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email West Salem's Hannah Bodkin competes in the 200 yard individual medley during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. West Salem's Hannah Bodkin competes in the 200 yard individual medley during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Fans cheer in the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Sprague's Colby Evenson competes in the 200 yard individual medley during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Sprague's Colby Evenson competes in the 200 yard individual medley during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. South Salem's Daisuke Fitial competes in the 200 yard individual medley during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. West Salem's Micah Masei competes in the 50 yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. West Salem's Micah Masei, right, shakes hands with Wilson's Evan Carlson after they placed second and first, respectively, in the 50 yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. South Salem's Daisuke Fitial accepts his fourth place medal for the 200 yard individual medley in the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. The top six, including Sprague's Colby Evenson and South Salem's Daisuke Fitial, accept their medals for the 200 yard individual medley in the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. South Salem's Paul Lomax competes in the 100 yard butterfly during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Sprague's Alexis Smith competes in the 100 yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Sprague's Alexis Smith competes in the 100 yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Fans cheer during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. South Salem's Tyler Cook competes in the 100 yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. West Salem's Micah Masei, right, and Westview's Ethan Luc speak on the podium while accepting their second and fourth place medals, respectively, for the 50 yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Sprague's Colby Evenson competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Sprague competes in the 200 yard freestyle relay during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. South Salem's Daisuke Fitial competes in the 100 yard backstroke during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. West Salem's Hannah Bodkin competes in the 100 yard breaststroke during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. West Salem's Micah Masei competes in the 100 yard breaststroke during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. South Salem competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Sprague's Ian Shultz, left, and West Salem's Micah Masei accept their sixth and fourth place medals, respectively, for the 100 yard breaststroke during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. The South Salem boy's team accepts their fourth place team trophy during the OSAA Class 6A Swimming State Championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Salem, Swimming, West Salem High School (Salem OR), News shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery The Athlete of the Week winner is announced News West Salem senior is voted the athlete of the week News Silverton relay team earns first state meet medal for boys