Wrestling Photos: State wrestling championship quarterfinals By USA TODAY Sports February 24, 2017 Dennis Robin of Arlington defeated Aiden Rabideau of Clarence in a 99 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Ivan Garcia of Port Chester defeated Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh in a 99 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Len Balducci of Pleasantville pinned Matt Garland of South Jefferson/Sandy in a 106 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Len Balducci of Pleasantville pinned Matt Garland of South Jefferson/Sandy in a 106 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Randy Earl of John Jay East Fishkill defeated John Devine of Columbia in a 126 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Dane Heberlein of Alexander defeated Kyle Sams of Putnam Valley-Haldane in a 132 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Frankie Gissendanner of Penfield, right, defeated Mike Criscione of North Rockland in a 145 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Matt Grippi of Fox Lane defeated Steven Kapuscinski of Lockport in a 152 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Grant Cuomo of Brewster, left, defeated Christophe Barker of Fairport in a 160 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Jordan Wallace of New Rochelle Darrin Simmons of Farmingdale in a 170 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Kendall Elfstrum of Monroe Woodbury defeated Kyle Davis of Beacon in a 195 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Kendall Elfstrum of Monroe Woodbury defeated Kyle Davis of Beacon in a 195 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. John Worthing of Tioga defeated Marek Bush of Central Valley Academy in a 99 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Caleb Robinson of Walton-Delhi defeated Masin Schuster of Danville in a 113 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Caleb Robinson of Walton-Delhi defeated Masin Schuster of Danville in a 113 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Mike Venosa of Victor defeated Noah Carpenter of Elmira in a 132 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Mike Venosa of Victor defeated Noah Carpenter of Elmira in a 132 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Gianno Silba of Newark Valley defeated Troy Ferris of Brockport in a 145 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017. Gianno Silba of Newark Valley defeated Troy Ferris of Brockport in a 145 pound bout during the quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany Feb. 24, 2017.