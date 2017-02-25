Wrestling PHOTOS: State Wrestling - Friday By USA TODAY Sports February 24, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Silverton's Tristan Lanier, top, competes against Milwaukie's Bryant Smith in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 5A quarterfinals for weight 126 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. West Salem's Luke Ferschweiler is named the winner in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 106 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Scio's Ryan Mask is named the winner in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 3A quarterfinals for weight 220 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Silverton's Tristan Lanier, bottom, competes against Milwaukie's Bryant Smith in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 5A quarterfinals for weight 126 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Silverton's Tristan Lanier, front, competes against Milwaukie's Bryant Smith in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 5A quarterfinals for weight 126 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Silverton coach Stryder Davis, left, stands on the side as Tristan Lanier competes in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 5A quarterfinals for weight 126 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Silverton's Tristan Lanier, front, competes against Milwaukie's Bryant Smith in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 5A quarterfinals for weight 126 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. West Salem's Luke Ferschweiler, facing, competes against David Douglas' Maxwell Hodge in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 106 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. West Salem's Luke Ferschweiler, left, competes against David Douglas' Maxwell Hodge in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 106 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Scio's Ryan Mask, left, competes against Willamina's Chase Onstot in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 3A quarterfinals for weight 220 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Scio coach Travis Parazoo calls out to his team in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 3A quarterfinals at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Wrestling wait to compete in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Scio's Ryan Mask, bottom, competes against Willamina's Chase Onstot in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 3A quarterfinals for weight 220 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Willamina coach Barry Wilson, right, speaks with Chase Onstot during a break in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 3A quarterfinals for weight 220 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. North Salem's Ian Carlos is named the winner in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 145 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. North Salem's Ian Carlos, facing, competes against McNary's Brayden Ebbs in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 145 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. McNary's Brayden Ebbs, facing, competes against North Salem's Ian Carlos in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 145 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Sprague coach Nolan Harris calls out to his team in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Sprague's Landon Davis competes in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 152 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Sprague's Dane McKinney, facing, competes against West Linn's Taran Floyd in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 160 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Sprague's Dane McKinney walks off the mat after losing in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 160 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. McNary's Sean Burrows, top, competes against West View's Joey Coste in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 132 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. McNary's Sean Burrows, left, competes against West View's Joey Coste in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 132 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Dallas' Clay Coxen is named the winner in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 5A quarterfinals for weight 182 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Dallas' Clay Coxen, top, competes against Hermiston's Joey Gutierrez in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 5A quarterfinals for weight 182 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Dallas' Clay Coxen, top, competes against Hermiston's Joey Gutierrez in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 5A quarterfinals for weight 182 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Sprague's Evan Spragg walks off the mat after losing in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 126 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The OSAA Wrestling State Championships at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Cascade's Macoy Christman, facing, competes against McLoughlin's Donnie Clark in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 4A quarterfinals for weight 285 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Cascade's Macoy Christman, left, competes against McLoughlin's Donnie Clark in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 4A quarterfinals for weight 285 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Cascade's Macoy Christman, top, competes against McLoughlin's Donnie Clark in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 4A quarterfinals for weight 285 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. West Salem's Brenton Reddy, right, competes against Century's Adrian Rodriguez in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 182 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. West Salem's Brenton Reddy, right, competes against Century's Adrian Rodriguez in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 182 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. South Salem's Ashton Adams, facing, competes against Roseburg's Aaron Adair in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 285 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Cascade's Asa Alexander, right, competes against Sweet Home's Jake Porter in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 4A quarterfinals for weight 145 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Cascade's Asa Alexander, facing, competes against Sweet Home's Jake Porter in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 4A quarterfinals for weight 145 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Dallas' Dawson Bancroft, left, competes against Crater's Hunter Grant in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 5A quarterfinals for weight 113 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Dallas' Dawson Bancroft, left, competes against Crater's Hunter Grant in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 5A quarterfinals for weight 113 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. McNary's Killian Dato, bottom, competes against David Douglas' Kyle Beal in the OSAA Wrestling State Championships Class 6A quarterfinals for weight 138 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.