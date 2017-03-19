Basketball Photos: Tea Area vs. Madison Class A Championship By USA TODAY Sports March 18, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Tea Area celebrate their victory over Madison during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Tea Area celebrate their victory over Madison during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Tea Area celebrate their victory over Madison during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Tea Area celebrate their victory over Madison during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Tea Area's Justin Hohn-Mack goes up for a shot while Madison's Jaxon Janke defends during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Tea Area's Noah Freidel high fives teammate Kaleb Joffer at half time against Madison during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Tea Area's Noah Freidel shoots over Madison's Marcus VandenBosch during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Tea Area fans go wild after scoring against Madison during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Madison fans react to a ref's call against Tea Area during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Madison reacts after scoring against Tea Area during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Tea Area's Payton Conrad moves toward the basket while Madison's Mason Leighton defends during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Tea Area vs. Madison during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Madison's Aaron Fiegen goes up for a shot while Tea Area's Seth Kocer defends during the 2017 SDHSAA Class A boy's basketball championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, March 18, 2017. basketball, Sioux-Falls, Basketball, Madison High School (Madison SD), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Photos: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Tri Valley boy's basketball News O'Gorman girls upset No. 1 Harrisburg for AA title News Roundup: Sully Buttes edges Parker for third place in 'B'